Fire calls around Billings

City:
8:42 p.m. Monday — 460 Jackson St. Service assist.
10:36 p.m. Monday — 1731 Avenue C. Grass fire.
9:20 a.m. Tuesday — 2932 Stillwater Drive. HazMat investigation.
1:12 p.m. Tuesday — 2900 12th Avenue North. Fire alarm.
2:27 p.m. Tuesday — 4845 Midland Road. Fire alarm.
4:02 p.m. Tuesday — North 9th Road at W G Road. Grass fire. Worden.
5:04 p.m. Tuesday — 501 Johnson Lane. Service assist.
5:06 p.m. Tuesday — 2311 Wingate Lane. Service assist.
