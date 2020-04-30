Fire calls around Billings

8:42 p.m. Monday — 460 Jackson St. Service assist.

10:36 p.m. Monday — 1731 Avenue C. Grass fire.

9:20 a.m. Tuesday — 2932 Stillwater Drive. HazMat investigation.

1:12 p.m. Tuesday — 2900 12th Avenue North. Fire alarm.

2:27 p.m. Tuesday — 4845 Midland Road. Fire alarm.

4:02 p.m. Tuesday — North 9th Road at W G Road. Grass fire. Worden.

5:04 p.m. Tuesday — 501 Johnson Lane. Service assist.

5:06 p.m. Tuesday — 2311 Wingate Lane. Service assist.

