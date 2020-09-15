 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

Thursday:

6:42 p.m. 1159 Moon Valley Road. Alarm.

8:11 p.m. 7452 Folsom Road. Service assist.

8:38 p.m. 3165 King Ave. E. Service assist.

10 p.m. 217 N. 27th St. Service assist.

10:30 p.m. 816 N. 15th St. Service assist.

10:57 p.m. East First Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, Laurel. Service assist.

11:17 p.m. 712 Pebble Beach Road. Structure fire.

Friday:

2:43 p.m. 2700 Grand Ave. Alarm.

5:15 p.m. 2912 Third Ave. N. Service assist.

5:56 p.m. Riverside Road and State Avenue. Structure fire.

6:18 p.m. Thiel Road and Spring Creek Road, Laurel. Fire law enforcement.

10:31 p.m. 311 Covert Lane. Carbon monoxide.

Saturday:

6:07 a.m. 904 S. 31st St. Alarm.

11:43 a.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

11:44 a.m. North 17th Street and Vuecrest Drive. Airplane crash.

1:44 p.m. 409 S. 36th St. Alarm.

2:46 p.m. 16 W. Meadow Drive. Hazardous materials.

4:40 p.m. 2525 King Ave. W. Structure fire.

8:09 p.m. 2921 Murphy Ave. Structure fire.

8:38 p.m. Bohl Avenue and Babcock Boulevard. Service assist.

8:59 p.m. 703 N. 32nd St. Service assist, structure fire.

9:13 p.m. 605 S. 24th St. Fire standby.

Sunday:

2:22 a.m. 2 Bonanza Drive. Service assist.

5 a.m. 203 Wanda Lane. Structure fire.

10:47 a.m. 1344 Crawford Drive. Structure fire.

10:54 a.m. 825 Ave. D. Service assist.

Noon. 3589 Rosebud Drive. Structure fire.

1:40 p.m. 2201 Grant Road. Alarm.

4:05 p.m. North 10th Road and W I Road, Worden. Utilities.

4:38 p.m. 1960 Highline Canal Road, Ballantine. Vehicle fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News