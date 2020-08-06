Fire calls around Billings

Monday:
6:03 p.m. Huntley. Vehicle fire.
8:27 p.m. 3908 Clint Road. Carbon monoxide.
8:57 p.m. 910 Eaglecrest Ridge. Structure fire.
9:28 p.m. 2057 Custer Ave. Grass fire.
10:14 p.m. 1132 Alkali Creek Road. Service assist.
11:14 p.m. 7842 Shepherd Road, Shepherd. Alarm.
Tuesday:
8:29 a.m. 618 Tanglewood Drive. Structure fire.
8:54 a.m. 207 Birchwood Drive. Utilities.
9:49 a.m. 4910 Southgate Drive. Alarm.
10:10 a.m. 2711 Terrace Drive. Grass fire.
1 p.m. Five Mile road and Dover Road. Utilities.
1:12 p.m. Eighth Avenue South and 29th Street. Utilities.
1:48 p.m. South 32nd Street West and Willow Bend Drive. Grass fire.
2:32 p.m. 1932 Highway 87 East. Alarm.
2:52 p.m. 2456 Central Ave. Grass fire.
2:56 p.m. 2601 Central Ave. Service assist.
