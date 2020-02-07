Fire calls around Billings

5:49 p.m. Wednesday — 2938 Howard Ave. Structure fire.

3:16 a.m. Thursday — 29 Brookpark Drive. Service assist.

1:52 p.m. Thursday — 2345 King Ave. W. Utilities.

