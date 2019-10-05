7:56 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 402 N. 32nd St. Structure fire.
9:37 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 3238 Stone St. Service assist.
5:24 a.m. Thursday (City) — 325 Phyllis Circle E. Structure fire.
6:46 a.m. Thursday (City) — 240 Beverly Hill Blvd. Carbon monoxide.
8:27 a.m. Thursday (City) — 2021 Fourth Ave. N. Alarm.
10:55 a.m. Thursday (City) — 742 Moccasin Trail. Service assist.
12:04 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2701 Gabel Road. Utilities.
1:39 p.m. Thursday (City) — 800 Minnesota Ave. Utilities.
3:03 p.m. Thursday (City) — 801 N. 29th St. W. Alarm.
5:23 p.m. Thursday (City) — 210 Broadwater Ave. Structure fire.