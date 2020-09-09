Fire calls around Billings

City:
Wednesday:
6:16 p.m. 3111 Aviemore Court. Grass fire.
6:28 p.m. 655 Jackson St. Grass fire.
6:33 p.m. 719 Fourth Ave. N. Vehicle fire.
6:49 p.m. First Avenue North. Structure fire.
7:51 p.m. 503 Glen Drive. Alarm.
9:28 p.m. 50 27th St. W. Utilities.
9:32 p.m. 1010 Intermountain St. Grass fire.
10:56 p.m. 1501 S. 30th St. W. Utilities.
Thursday:
11:17 a.m. 5938 Creek Drive. Carbon monoxide.
11:31 a.m. 1030 Highway 87 E. Hazardous materials.
3:10 p.m. 9248 S. Frontage Road. Utilities.
4:57 p.m. 1142 Howard Ave. Alarm.
5:43 p.m. 1687 Norwood Lane. Structure fire.
6:13 p.m. 1785 Majestic Lane. Structure fire.
6:43 p.m. 1807 Yellowstone Ave. Structure fire.
10:37 p.m. 1105 N. 24th St. Utilities.
Friday:
3:11 a.m. 1711 Norwood Lane. Structure fire.
6:11 a.m. North 18th Street and Third Avenue North. Grass fire.
10:35 a.m. 37100 Madison Ave. Alarm.
11:19 a.m. 825 Ave. D. Fire law enforcement.
1:01 p.m. 4 Lewis Ave. Alarm.
2:03 p.m. 208 Suburban Drive. Alarm.
5:35 p.m. Pompeys Pillar. Hazardous materials.
5:48 p.m. Custer. Grass fire.
7:27 p.m. 211 Hallowell Lane. Structure fire.
8:01 p.m. W E Road, Huntley. Grass fire.
11:13 p.m. 7722 Lewis Ave. Service assist.
Saturday:
8 a.m. North 18th Road and W M Road, Worden. Grass fire.
8:08 a.m. 477 Hallowell Lane. Structure fire, vehicle fire.
12:08 p.m. 5603 Billy Casper Drive. Alarm.
12:19 p.m. 2525 King Ave. W. Service assist.
2:27 p.m. Fantan Street and Sierra Granda Blvd. Grass fire.
4:47 p.m. Musselshell County. Countywide mutual aid.
5:36 p.m. 62nd Street West and Rimrock Road. Grass fire.
5:47 p.m. Lipp Road and Buffalo Trail Road. Grass fire.
6:03 p.m. 616 Ave. F. Carbon monoxide.
7:31 p.m. 3403 Old Blue Creek Road. Rescue.
7:51 p.m. 2612 Belknap Ave. Grass fire.
8:01 p.m. 500 Hallowell Lane. Rescue.
8:47 p.m. 4538 Secret Valley Drive. Grass fire.
9:01 p.m. 260 Stewart Park Road. Alarm.
9:23 p.m. 8001 S. Billings Blvd. Grass fire.
11:02 916 N. 19th St. Service assist.
11:36 p.m. 1920 11th Ave. N. Service assist.
Sunday:
2:58 a.m. Seventh Street West and Lewis Avenue. Rescue.
5:04 a.m. Marsh Road and C A Road, Worden. Grass fire.
8:03 a.m. Bobcat Fire. Fire law enforcement.
10:02 a.m. 144 Piccolo Lane. Service assist.
11:36 a.m. 1121 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. Fire law enforcement, structure fire.
11:41 a.m. 3529 Gable Road. Grass fire.
12:19 p.m. 611 N. 12th St. Fire law enforcement.
1:38 p.m. Bench Boulevard and Anchor Avenue. Service assist.
2:03 p.m. 2317 38th St. W. Alarm.
3:17 p.m. 14 Alma Lane. Fire law enforcement.
3:18 p.m. 14 Alma Lane. Structure fire.
3:18 p.m. 15th Street West and Lewis Avenue. Grass fire.
4:02 p.m. 536 Kathy Lane. Grass fire.
4:16 p.m. Duck Creek Road and River Road, Laurel. Rescue.
4:34 p.m. Monad Road and South 36th Street West. Rescue.
6:28 p.m. 720 Seven Mile Flat Road. Grass fire.
7:20 p.m. 3694 Mount Rushmore ave. Service assist.
8:46 p.m. 4419 Jansma Ave. Service assist.
8:56 p.m. 945 Potts Road, Huntley. Structure fire.
9;07 p.m. 2908 Lampman Drive. Grass fire.
9:11 p.m. 722 Lambrecht Lane. Service assist.
Monday:
8:53 a.m. 4801 Alexander Road. Grass fire.
11:48 a.m. 1110 Third St. W. Utilities.
12:10 p.m. 3306 Rimrock Road. Utilities.
1:44 p.m. 301 Burlington Ave. Utilities.
4:56 p.m. 422 Jaque Lane. Service assist.
