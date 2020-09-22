 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

City:

Friday:

3:47 a.m. 7620 Alderson Ave. Service assist.

7:46 a.m. Yellowstone River Road and Hawthorne Lane. Service assist.

11:51 a.m. 711 Mattson Lane. Service assist.

12:53 p.m. 3044 Hesper Road. Utilities.

1:02 p.m. 300 S. 24th St. W. Service assist.

1:25 p.m. 307 S. Billings Blvd. Utilities.

6:41 p.m. 1477 Ash St. Service assist.

7:40 p.m. 2031 Pryor Lane. Alarm.

10:31 p.m. 1225 Lake Elmo Drive. Service assist.

10:50 p.m. 6107 Creekmore Road, Huntley. Grass fire.

11:30 p.m. 230 Starner Lane. Service assist.

Saturday:

9:51 a.m. 725 Highway 87 E. Grass fire.

11:02 a.m. 3920 Second Ave. S. alarm.

1:57 p.m. 701 S. 27th St. Alarm.

3:21 p.m. 1327 Wicks Lane. Utilities.

6:35 p.m. 3004 Murphy Ave. Alarm.

8:24 p.m. Dorothy Lane and Bench Boulevard. Grass fire.

11:54 p.m. 4441 Vaughn Lane. Alarm.

Sunday:

12:52 a.m. 4432 Clevenger Ave. Alarm.

5:59 a.m. 701 S. 27th St. Alarm.

8:51 a.m. 1640 Canary Ave. Service assist.

1:36 p.m. 2016 Monad Road. Utilities.

4:38 p.m. 519 Steve St. Vehicle fire.

