Fire calls around Billings
City:
6:11 p.m. Thursday — 1601 15th St. W. Accident with injuries.
4:44 p.m. Friday — Rehberg Lane and Grand Avenue. Accident with injuries.
6:35 p.m. Friday — 108 Buena Vista Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.
11:13 p.m. Friday — North 33rd Street and Third Avenue North. Trash/Dumpster fire.
8:04 p.m. Saturday — 1023 Main St. Service assist.
10:16 p.m. Saturday — 4863 King Ave. E. Alarm.
10:54 p.m. Saturday — 151 Second St. N., Huntley. Grass fire.
4:26 a.m. Sunday — 2351 Solomon Ave. Service assist.
6:27 a.m. Sunday — First Avenue North and North 31st Street. Utilities.
12:45 p.m. Sunday — 1915 S. 48th St. W. Structure fire.
