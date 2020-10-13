Fire calls around Billings

City:
Thursday:
8:34 p.m. 1531 Lake Elmo Drive. Structure fire, alarm.
Friday:
5:56 a.m. 1219 N. 25th St. Service assist.
6:54 a.m. 1425 King Richard St. Alarm.
11:59 a.m. 3450 Prestwick Road. Service assist.
1:55 p.m. 2612 Belknap Ave. Grass fire.
2:03 p.m. Laurel. Grass fire.
3:53 p.m. Grand Avenue and Fifth Street West. Service assist.
5:12 p.m. 814 Alderson Ave. Grass fire.
6:58 p.m. 3940 Rimrock Road. Alarm.
7:20 p.m. 3543 Cook Ave. alarm.
Saturday:
9:01 a.m. Acton. Grass fire.
10:52 a.m. 6800 Molt Road. Alarm.
5:23 p.m. 1807 24th St. W. Alarm.
8:01 p.m. 24th Street West and Avenue C. Accident with injuries, rescue.
8:53 p.m. 32nd Street West and Central Avenue. Accident with injuries.
9:39 p.m. 3101 King Ave. E. Trash/Dumpster fire.
10:05 p.m. 4101 King Ave. E. Trash/Dumpster fire.
10:54 p.m. 620 Beverly Hill Blvd. Trash/Dumpster fire.
11:55 p.m. Fifth Street West and Grand Avenue. Accident with injuries.
Sunday:
7:11 a.m. 2301 First Ave. S. Grass fire.
11:48 a.m. 1104 N. 26th St. Service assist.
2:51 p.m. 2759 N. 13th Road, Worden. Grass fire.
4:08 p.m. 1210 12th St. W. Utilities.
4:33 p.m. 1212 Grand Ave. Utilities.
5:10 p.m. 4204 Julaura Lane. Alarm.
