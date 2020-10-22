Fire calls around Billings

City:
Tuesday:
8:11 p.m. 610 Richard St. Utilities.
8:38 p.m. 27 N. 27th St. Alarm.
8:41 p.m. First Avenue North and North 27th Street. Accident with injuries.
Wednesday:
7:42 a.m. Highway 312 East and South 12th Road, Worden. Accident with injuries.
8:10 a.m. 1267 Yellowstone Ave. Alarm.
9:27 a.m. 6505 Trade Center Ave. Vehicle fire.
12:43 p.m. 811 Pryor Creek Road, Huntley. Structure fire.
2 p.m. Laredo Place and Audubon Way. Vehicle fire.
2:41 p.m. 802 Parkway Lane. Structure fire.
3:20 p.m. Westgate Drive and Becraft Lane. Structure fire.
5:09 p.m. 2604 Brookway Drive, Laurel. Service assist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!