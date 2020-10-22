 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

Tuesday:

8:11 p.m. 610 Richard St. Utilities.

8:38 p.m. 27 N. 27th St. Alarm.

8:41 p.m. First Avenue North and North 27th Street. Accident with injuries.

Wednesday:

7:42 a.m. Highway 312 East and South 12th Road, Worden. Accident with injuries.

8:10 a.m. 1267 Yellowstone Ave. Alarm.

9:27 a.m. 6505 Trade Center Ave. Vehicle fire.

12:43 p.m. 811 Pryor Creek Road, Huntley. Structure fire.

2 p.m. Laredo Place and Audubon Way. Vehicle fire.

2:41 p.m. 802 Parkway Lane. Structure fire.

3:20 p.m. Westgate Drive and Becraft Lane. Structure fire.

5:09 p.m. 2604 Brookway Drive, Laurel. Service assist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News