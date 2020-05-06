Fire calls around Billings

City:
6:49 p.m. Sunday — 1515 Grand Ave. Alarm.
9:52 p.m. Sunday — 2318 Lyndale Lane. Trash/Dumpster fire.
9:52 p.m. Sunday — Eagle Bend Boulevard and Whitetail Run, Shepherd. Service assist.
1:52 a.m. Monday — 1501 First Ave. N. Service assist.
7:03 a.m. Monday — Yellowstone River Road and Kenneth Street. Accident with injuries.
8:05 a.m. Monday — 3900 Victory Circle. Accident with injuries.
10:58 a.m. Monday — 1500 University Drive. Alarm.
11:46 a.m. Monday — 1515 Grand Ave. Alrm.
1:30 p.m. Monday — 4310 Zephyr Lane. Grass fire.
2:04 p.m. Monday — 401 N. 27th St. Alarm.
2:59 p.m. Monday — 10626 C A Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.
5:03 p.m. Monday — C A Road and Pfister Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.
5:19 p.m. Monday — South 64th Street West and King Avenue. Accident with injuries, extrication.
