5:20 p.m. Sunday (City) — Clapper Flat Road and Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel. Grass fire.
5:32 p.m. Sunday (City) — Central Avenue and 14th Street West. Accident with injuries.
5:39 p.m. Sunday (City) — 5763 Custer Frontage road. Structure fire.
6:46 p.m. Sunday (City) — 850 Ninth St. W. Alarm.
4:24 a.m. Monday (City) — 818 Ave. E. Carbon monoxide.
5:41 a.m. Monday (City) — 4040 Parkhill Drive. Alarm.
4:10 p.m. Monday (City) — 2223 Montana Ave. Alarm.
4:15 p.m. Monday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.