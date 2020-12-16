 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

City:

Sunday:

6:12 p.m. 2508 Broadwater Ave. Carbon monoxide.

7:53 p.m. 3714 Fifth Ave. S. Structure fire.

Monday:

9:08 a.m. North 22nd Street and Ninth Avenue North. Vehicle fire.

