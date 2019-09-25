5:32 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1334 Ave. E. Carbon monoxide.
5:53 p.m. Sunday (City) — 124 N. 24th St. Structure fire.
8:49 p.m. Sunday (City) — 115 N. 25th St. Service assist.
2:40 a.m. Monday (City) — 3238 Stone St. Service assist.
6:52 a.m. Monday (City) — 3610 Fifth Ave. S. Carbon monoxide.
9:41 a.m. Monday (City) — 1450 Shiloh Road. Alarm.
12:15 p.m. Monday (City) — 3937 Tanager Lane. Utilities.
1:07 p.m. Monday (City) — 3907 Audubon Way. Alarm.
1:20 p.m. Monday (City) — 1430 Hwy. 87 E. Alarm.
1:28 p.m. Monday (City) — Mullowney Lane and Elysian Road. Hazardous materials.