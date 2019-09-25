{{featured_button_text}}

5:32 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1334 Ave. E. Carbon monoxide.

5:53 p.m. Sunday (City) — 124 N. 24th St. Structure fire.

8:49 p.m. Sunday (City) — 115 N. 25th St. Service assist.

2:40 a.m. Monday (City) — 3238 Stone St. Service assist.

6:52 a.m. Monday (City) — 3610 Fifth Ave. S. Carbon monoxide.

9:41 a.m. Monday (City) — 1450 Shiloh Road. Alarm.

12:15 p.m. Monday (City) — 3937 Tanager Lane. Utilities.

1:07 p.m. Monday (City) — 3907 Audubon Way. Alarm.

1:20 p.m. Monday (City) — 1430 Hwy. 87 E. Alarm.

1:28 p.m. Monday (City) — Mullowney Lane and Elysian Road. Hazardous materials.

