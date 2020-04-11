Fire calls around Billings

6:54 p.m. Monday — 609 Charles St. Alarm.

7:06 p.m. Monday — 501 Johnson Lane. Service assist.

8:10 p.m. Monday — 8080 Highway 312, Shepherd. Grass fire.

8:21 p.m. Monday — 1131 Central Ave. Alarm.

12:05 a.m. Tuesday — Concord Drive and South 12th Street. Vehicle fire.

8:27 a.m. Tuesday — 738 Custer Ave. Vehicle fire.

9:25 a.m. Tuesday — 1227 Broadwater Ave. Structure fire.

10:24 a.m. Tuesday — 337 Terry Ave. Service assist.

12:27 p.m. Tuesday — Blue Creek Road and Thornton Road. Grass fire.

8:06 p.m. Tuesday — 109 W. Hilltop Road. Explosion.

5:04 a.m. Wednesday — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

5:44 p.m. Wednesday — Broadwater Avenue and 32nd Street West. Accident.

7:15 p.m. Wednesday — Mullowney Lane and Story Road. Accident.

10:32 p.m. Wednesday — Interstate 90, westbound. Accident.

9:30 a.m. Thursday — 710 Yellowstone Ave. Utilities.

9:38 a.m. Thursday — Neibauer Road and South 48th Street West. Accident.

9:43 a.m. Thursday — 21 Hemlock Drive. Grass fire.

10:11 a.m. Thursday — 2419 Montana Ave. Structure fire.

11:40 a.m. Thursday — East Airport Road and East Alkali Creek Road. Accident.

12:02 p.m. Thursday — 150 Calhoun Lane. Accident.

2:41 p.m. Thursday — Huntley. Vehicle fire.

4:35 p.m. Thursday — 2448 Gentry Lane. Alarm.

4:56 p.m. Thursday — First Avenue North and Main Street. Accident.

