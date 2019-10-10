{{featured_button_text}}

6:47 p.m. Monday (City) — 3947 Old Hardin Road. Service assist.

8:58 p.m. Monday (City) — 2346 Stillwater Drive. Structure fire.

8:38 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 2202 Lyman Ave. Utilities.

11:46 a.m. Tuesday (City) — Open Sky Bend and Highway 10 West, Laurel. Grass fire.

11:50 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 2525 Fourth Ave. N. Vehicle fire.

11:53 a.m. Tuesday (City) — Fourth Avenue North and North 26th Street. Vehicle fire.

2:07 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1515 S. Shiloh Road. Utilities.

3:30 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 3780 Vickery Drive. Utilities.

