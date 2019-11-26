{{featured_button_text}}

9:54 a.m. Friday (City) — Fourth Avenue North and North 30th Street. Service assist.

11:53 a.m. Friday (City) — 6800 Molt road. Grass fire.

1:23 p.m. Friday (City) — 720 Garnet Ave. Service assist.

1:39 p.m. Friday (City) — 1123 Third Ave. N. Structure fire.

3:21 p.m. Friday (City) — 910 S. 29th St. Utilities.

4:22 p.m. Friday (City) — 1132 Anchor Ave. Service assist.

12:24 a.m. Saturday (City) — 429 N. 30th St. Structure fire.

11:09 a.m. Saturday (City) — 38th Street West and Grand Avenue. Accident with injuries.

1:22 p.m. Saturday (City) — 8048 Shepherd Road. Structure fire.

2:09 p.m. Saturday (City) — Crooked Creek Road and Highway 87 North. Accident with injuries.

2:13 p.m. Saturday (City) — 13000 C A Road, Shepherd. Service assist.

3:18 p.m. Saturday (City) — Sando Road and Highway 87 North, Shepherd. Grass fire.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

4:48 p.m. Saturday (City) — King Avenue West and South 32nd Street West. Accident with injuries.

4:58 p.m. Saturday (City) — Gabel Road and South 32nd Street West.

10:17 p.m. Saturday (City) — South Frontage Road and South 56th Street West. Accident with injuries.

1:07 a.m. Sunday (City) — 1734 Province Lane. Carbon monoxide.

3:36 a.m. Sunday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

9:30 a.m. Sunday (City) — Fifth Street West and St. Johns Avenue. Trash/Dumpster fire.

9:56 a.m. Sunday (City) — 100 W. Wicks Lane. Accident with injuries.

11:58 a.m. Sunday (City) — 415 Albert St. Service assist.

12:02 p.m. Sunday (City) — Judicial Avenue and Senators Boulevard. Grass fire.

1:27 p.m. Sunday (City) — State Avenue and Underpass Avenue. Accident with injuries.

1::34 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1321 Peony Drive. Structure fire.

2:43 p.m. Sunday (City) — 19th Street West and Broadwater Ave. Accident with injuries.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags