9:54 a.m. Friday (City) — Fourth Avenue North and North 30th Street. Service assist.
11:53 a.m. Friday (City) — 6800 Molt road. Grass fire.
1:23 p.m. Friday (City) — 720 Garnet Ave. Service assist.
1:39 p.m. Friday (City) — 1123 Third Ave. N. Structure fire.
3:21 p.m. Friday (City) — 910 S. 29th St. Utilities.
4:22 p.m. Friday (City) — 1132 Anchor Ave. Service assist.
12:24 a.m. Saturday (City) — 429 N. 30th St. Structure fire.
11:09 a.m. Saturday (City) — 38th Street West and Grand Avenue. Accident with injuries.
1:22 p.m. Saturday (City) — 8048 Shepherd Road. Structure fire.
2:09 p.m. Saturday (City) — Crooked Creek Road and Highway 87 North. Accident with injuries.
2:13 p.m. Saturday (City) — 13000 C A Road, Shepherd. Service assist.
3:18 p.m. Saturday (City) — Sando Road and Highway 87 North, Shepherd. Grass fire.
You have free articles remaining.
4:48 p.m. Saturday (City) — King Avenue West and South 32nd Street West. Accident with injuries.
4:58 p.m. Saturday (City) — Gabel Road and South 32nd Street West.
10:17 p.m. Saturday (City) — South Frontage Road and South 56th Street West. Accident with injuries.
1:07 a.m. Sunday (City) — 1734 Province Lane. Carbon monoxide.
3:36 a.m. Sunday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
9:30 a.m. Sunday (City) — Fifth Street West and St. Johns Avenue. Trash/Dumpster fire.
9:56 a.m. Sunday (City) — 100 W. Wicks Lane. Accident with injuries.
11:58 a.m. Sunday (City) — 415 Albert St. Service assist.
12:02 p.m. Sunday (City) — Judicial Avenue and Senators Boulevard. Grass fire.
1:27 p.m. Sunday (City) — State Avenue and Underpass Avenue. Accident with injuries.
1::34 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1321 Peony Drive. Structure fire.
2:43 p.m. Sunday (City) — 19th Street West and Broadwater Ave. Accident with injuries.