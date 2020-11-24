Fire calls around Billings

City:
Friday:
3:54 a.m. 1926 Mullowney Lane. Service assist.
7:26 a.m. 2001 First Ave. N. Grass fire.
2:05 p.m. 2223 Alderson Ave. Service assist.
4:49 p.m. 1731 Ave. B. Alarm.
Saturday:
7:29 a.m. 715 S. 28th St. Service assist.
8:26 p.m. Aronson Avenue and East Alkali Creek Road. Service assist.
9:21 p.m. 2415 70th St. W. Carbon monoxide.
Sunday:
8:12 a.m. 2603 Arnold Lane. Carbon monoxide.
11 a.m. 2141 Burnstead Drive. Service assist.
11:08 a.m. 1916 Sixth St. W. Utilities.
12:23 p.m. 5038 Cherokee Trail. Service assist.
3:08 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
3:29 p.m. 2527 Gardiner St. Trash/Dumpster fire.
3:44 p.m. 2620 Brewer Road. Grass fire.
4:55 p.m. 2300 Lake Elmo Drive. Rescue.
5:30 p.m. 540 Burlington Ave. Service assist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!