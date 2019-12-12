6:56 p.m. Monday (City) — 4241 Cedarwood Lane. Alarm.
10:27 p.m. Monday (City) — 3040 Central Ave. Vehicle fire.
11:08 p.m. Monday (City) — State Avenue and South 27th Street. Vehicle fire.
1:19 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 310 Third St. W. Structure fire.
4:06 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 934 Rosebud Lane. Trash/Dumpster fire.
10:28 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 4950 Southgate Drive. Alarm.
11 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 515 Judith Lane. Service assist.
1:05 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
1:13 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1511 Sixth Ave. N. Alarm.
3:08 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1038 Main St. Alarm.
3:44 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 233 Jackson St. Alarm.