10:57 p.m. Monday (City) — 2101 Mariposa Lane. Service assist.
6:01 a.m. Tuesday (City) — Highway 87 North and Crooked Creek Road, Shepherd. Accident with injuries.
8:09 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 2900 12th Ave. N. Alarm.
8:15 a.m. Tuesday (City) — Rehberg Lane and Grand Avenue. Accident with injuries.
9:09 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 704 Miles Ave. Structure fire.
9:23 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 2917 Highway 312, Worden. Alarm.
2:20 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 4017 Lone Wolf Lane. Service assist.
2:33 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 2241 Remington Square. Service assist.
3:02 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Byam Road and Moser Dome, Laurel. Rescue.
3:11 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 850 Ninth St. W. Alarm.