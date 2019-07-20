{{featured_button_text}}

6:45 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Neibauer Road and South 68th Street. Grass fire.

7:09 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2700 First Avenue North. Accident with injuries.

10:02 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 308 S. 28th St. Service assist.

2:09 a.m. Thursday (City) — 615 N. 19th St. Service assist.

7:13 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1801 Majestic Lane. Alarm.

10:20 a.m. Thursday (City) — Rehberg Lane and Grand Avenue. Hazardous materials.

12:41 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3039 Hwy. 312 E., Pompeys Pillar. Grass fire.

3:15 p.m. Thursday (City) — Midland Road and South Billings Boulevard. Accident with injuries.

4:31 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2440 Village Lane, building A. Fire alarm.

5:30 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.

