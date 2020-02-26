Fire calls around Billings

6:11 p.m. Sunday — 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.

7:18 p.m. Sunday — 115 N. 24th St. Assist.

2:07 p.m. Sunday — 1603 Grand Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.

