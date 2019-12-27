{{featured_button_text}}

7:35 p.m. Monday (City) — 1751 Oakridge Lane. Alarm.

9:07 p.m. Monday (City) — 3203 Stone St. Service assist.

12:42 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 368 Westchester Square N. Service assist.

3:12 a.m. Tuesday (City) — Sixth Street West and Central Avenue. Grass fire.

6:32 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 3020 Seventh Ave. N. Alarm.

8:39 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 1120 Capricorn Place. Alarm.

9:58 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 322 S. 28th St. Structure fire.

12:05 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 4040 Parkhill Drive. Service assist.

1:21 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Castle Pines Drive and Bay Hills Road. Service assist.

9:36 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 936 Shamrock Lane. Carbon monoxide.

8:14 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 930 Ave. E. Service assist.

8:43 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1702 Seventh St. W. Alarm.

9:48 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 2305 Constellation Trail. Service assist.

12:23 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Hesper Road and South 56th Street West. Service assist.

3 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 11 N. Broadway. Alarm.

