7:27 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 202 Brookshire Blvd. Service assist.

7:12 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Zimmerman Trail and Highway 3. Accident with injuries.

7:45 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1775 High Sierra Blvd. Accident with injuries.

7:49 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Wise Lane and South Frontage Road. Utilities.

8:23 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1809 Poly Drive. Utilities.

8:24 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Poly Drive and 21st Street West. Utilities.

10 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Third Avenue North and North 23rd Street. Accident with injuries.

11:51 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 4638 Hwy. 312. Accident with injuries.

1:14 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

2:26 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 2.

3:28 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 715 S. 28th St. Service assist.

