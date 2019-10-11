7:27 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 202 Brookshire Blvd. Service assist.
7:12 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Zimmerman Trail and Highway 3. Accident with injuries.
7:45 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1775 High Sierra Blvd. Accident with injuries.
7:49 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Wise Lane and South Frontage Road. Utilities.
8:23 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1809 Poly Drive. Utilities.
8:24 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Poly Drive and 21st Street West. Utilities.
10 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Third Avenue North and North 23rd Street. Accident with injuries.
11:51 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 4638 Hwy. 312. Accident with injuries.
1:14 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
2:26 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 2.
3:28 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 715 S. 28th St. Service assist.