Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:

9:02 p.m. 85 Charlene St. Service assist.

Friday:

12:01 a.m. 7842 Shepherd Road, Shepherd. Fire law enforcement.

1:06 a.m. 1341 Main St. Utilities.

2:39 a.m. 1811 Wyoming Ave. Structure fire.

9:37 a.m. 3980 Parkhill Drive. Alarm.

10:58 a.m. 602 Grand Ave. Carbon monoxide.

12:51 p.m. 2032 Old Hardin Road. Alarm.

1:34 p.m. Glenn Edward Road and Kylee Sue Drive, Shepherd. Fire law enforcement.

4:18 p.m. 220 Brookshire Blvd. Utilities.

6:47 p.m. 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.

10:19 p.m. Dorothy Lane and Bench Boulevard. Alarm.

11:25 p.m. 148 Windsor Circle N. Alarm.

Saturday:

3:24 a.m. 1345 Mullowney Lane. Alarm.

7:40 a.m. 26 Clark Ave. Structure fire.

6:25 p.m. Duck Creek Road and River Road, Laurel. Rescue.

8:22 p.m. 1200 30th St. W. Alarm.

8:45 p.m. 16405 Highway 87 N., Shepherd. Grass fire.

Sunday:

10:36 a.m. 746 Ave. B. Carbon monoxide.

11:33 a.m. 2522 Fourth Ave. N. Alarm.

1 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

4:25 p.m. 3007 Golden Acres Drive. Utilities.

