Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:
9:02 p.m. 85 Charlene St. Service assist.
Friday:
12:01 a.m. 7842 Shepherd Road, Shepherd. Fire law enforcement.
1:06 a.m. 1341 Main St. Utilities.
2:39 a.m. 1811 Wyoming Ave. Structure fire.
9:37 a.m. 3980 Parkhill Drive. Alarm.
10:58 a.m. 602 Grand Ave. Carbon monoxide.
12:51 p.m. 2032 Old Hardin Road. Alarm.
1:34 p.m. Glenn Edward Road and Kylee Sue Drive, Shepherd. Fire law enforcement.
4:18 p.m. 220 Brookshire Blvd. Utilities.
6:47 p.m. 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.
10:19 p.m. Dorothy Lane and Bench Boulevard. Alarm.
11:25 p.m. 148 Windsor Circle N. Alarm.
Saturday:
3:24 a.m. 1345 Mullowney Lane. Alarm.
7:40 a.m. 26 Clark Ave. Structure fire.
6:25 p.m. Duck Creek Road and River Road, Laurel. Rescue.
8:22 p.m. 1200 30th St. W. Alarm.
8:45 p.m. 16405 Highway 87 N., Shepherd. Grass fire.
Sunday:
10:36 a.m. 746 Ave. B. Carbon monoxide.
11:33 a.m. 2522 Fourth Ave. N. Alarm.
1 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
4:25 p.m. 3007 Golden Acres Drive. Utilities.
