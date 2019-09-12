8:06 p.m. Monday (City) — 801 N. 29th St. Alarm.
8:10 p.m. Monday (City) — 3275 S. 24th St. Structure fire.
8:41 p.m. Monday (City) — 356 Foster Lane. Trash/Dumpster fire.
9:21 p.m. Monday (City) — 9026 Kautzman Road. Service assist.
8:05 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 438 Shamrock Lane. Structure fire.
12:49 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 445 Josephine Drive. Utilities.
2:24 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Buffalo Trail Road and Lipp Road, Molt. Grass fire.
3:03 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 2525 Fourth Ave. N. Utilities.