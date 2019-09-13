{{featured_button_text}}

6:11 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 801 N. 29th St. Alarm.

8:31 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.

9:36 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

9:57 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 714 N. 32nd St. Service assist.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

3:20 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 300 N. 25th St. Service assist.

11:41 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 777 Fourth Ave. N. Vehicle fire.

2:54 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 60 Sunlight Circle. Structure fire.

4:50 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Second Avenue South and South 24th Street. Service assist.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags