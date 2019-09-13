6:11 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 801 N. 29th St. Alarm.
8:31 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.
9:36 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.
9:57 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 714 N. 32nd St. Service assist.
3:20 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 300 N. 25th St. Service assist.
11:41 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 777 Fourth Ave. N. Vehicle fire.
2:54 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 60 Sunlight Circle. Structure fire.
4:50 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Second Avenue South and South 24th Street. Service assist.