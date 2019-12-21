7:55 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2310 Third Ave. N. Service assist.
12:13 a.m. Thursday (City) — 2169 S. 14th Road, Ballantine. Carbon monoxide.
1 a.m. Thursday (City) — 810 Garnet Ave. Alarm.
1:11 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1037 Riverside Drive. Accident with injuries.
7:26 a.m. Thursday (City) — Grand Avenue and Sixth Street West. Accident with injuries.
9:49 a.m. Thursday (City) — 2009 16th St. W. Alarm.
10:57 a.m. Thursday (City) — Wise Lane and South Frontage Road. Accident with injuries.
12:18 p.m. Thursday (City) — 5815 Shooting Star Trail. Service assist.
2:19 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2169 S. 14th Road, Ballantine. Carbon monoxide.
2:34 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 2.
3:30 p.m. Thursday (City) — Shiloh Road and Central Avenue. Accident with injuries.
3:35 p.m. Thursday (City) — 6625 Hofferber Road, Shepherd. Service assist.
4:46 p.m. Thursday (City) — Monad Road and Monterey Drive. Accident with injuries.