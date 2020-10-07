Fire calls around Billings

City:
Sunday:
6:50 p.m. 2223 Pueblo Drive. Service assist.
7:41 p.m. 730 Main St. Vehicle fire.
8:11 p.m. 4031 Chamberlain Drive. Service assist.
10:06 p.m. 5240 Jellison Road. Grass fire.
Monday:
2:02 a.m. 1334 Custer Ave. Hazardous materials.
2:12 a.m. 430 Cole St. Alarm.
6:58 a.m. I-90 and I-94. Accident with injuries.
9:23 a.m. 2201 St. Johns Ave. Alarm.
9:30 a.m. 4828 Rimrock Road. Alarm.
11:43 a.m. 3560 Masterson Circle.
2:38 p.m. 173 Windsor Circle S. Structure fire.
5:42 p.m. 1807 Three Bars Trail. Alarm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!