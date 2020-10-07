 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

Sunday:

6:50 p.m. 2223 Pueblo Drive. Service assist.

7:41 p.m. 730 Main St. Vehicle fire.

8:11 p.m. 4031 Chamberlain Drive. Service assist.

10:06 p.m. 5240 Jellison Road. Grass fire.

Monday:

2:02 a.m. 1334 Custer Ave. Hazardous materials.

2:12 a.m. 430 Cole St. Alarm.

6:58 a.m. I-90 and I-94. Accident with injuries.

9:23 a.m. 2201 St. Johns Ave. Alarm.

9:30 a.m. 4828 Rimrock Road. Alarm.

11:43 a.m. 3560 Masterson Circle.

2:38 p.m. 173 Windsor Circle S. Structure fire.

5:42 p.m. 1807 Three Bars Trail. Alarm.

