Fire calls around Billings

Tuesday:
6:07 p.m. 19 Alma Lane. Structure fire.
7:22 p.m. 1022 N. 25th St. Utilities.
8:04 p.m. 4040 Parkhill Drive. Alarm.
10:57 p.m. South Shiloh Road and Zoo Drive. Grass fire.
Wednesday:
12:08 a.m. 2135 Lewis Ave. Alarm.
12:23 a.m. 316 N. 26th St. Alarm.
12:24 a.m. 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.
6:22 a.m. 820 Arlington Drive. Carbon monoxide.
6:44 a.m. 1315 Lewis Ave. Alarm.
7:42 a.m. 7842 Shepherd Road. Alarm.
8:20 a.m. 3165 King Ave. E. Alarm.
9:03 a.m. 4863 King Ave. E. Alarm.
12:35 p.m. 2301 First Ave. S. Alarm.
5:39 p.m. 2317 38th St. W. Alarm.
