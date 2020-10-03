 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

City:

Wednesday:

7 p.m. 3810 Vista View Road. Alarm.

8:05 p.m. 3900 Olympic Blvd. Service assist.

9:50 p.m. 1724 Alderson Ave. Service assist.

Thursday:

6:42 a.m. 2236 Alam Drive. Alarm.

10:31 a.m. Woody Drive and Colton Boulevard. Trash/Dumpster fire.

1:29 p.m. 1823 N. Fifth Road, Huntley. Grass fire.

4:49 p.m. 2030 Overland Ave. Structure fire.

4:55 p.m. 3231 Granger Ave. E. Alarm.

5:45 p.m. Amherst Drive and Chapel Hill Drive. Structure fire.

