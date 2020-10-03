Fire calls around Billings

City:
Wednesday:
7 p.m. 3810 Vista View Road. Alarm.
8:05 p.m. 3900 Olympic Blvd. Service assist.
9:50 p.m. 1724 Alderson Ave. Service assist.
Thursday:
6:42 a.m. 2236 Alam Drive. Alarm.
10:31 a.m. Woody Drive and Colton Boulevard. Trash/Dumpster fire.
1:29 p.m. 1823 N. Fifth Road, Huntley. Grass fire.
4:49 p.m. 2030 Overland Ave. Structure fire.
4:55 p.m. 3231 Granger Ave. E. Alarm.
5:45 p.m. Amherst Drive and Chapel Hill Drive. Structure fire.
