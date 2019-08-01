{{featured_button_text}}

4:30 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 3150 King Ave. W. Service assist.

4:43 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 510 N. Broadway. Service assist.

6:48 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 4040 Parkhill Drive. Alarm.

8 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 517 17th St. W. Alarm.

8:57 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 3672 Granger Ave. W. Alarm.

11:51 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 725 N. 25th St. Alarm.

12:35 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1233 Nasturtium Drive. Alarm.

2:17 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1151 28th St. W. Service assist.

3:44 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 720 S. 31st St. Service assist.

4:22 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 2538 Yellowstone Ave. Alarm.

