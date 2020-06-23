Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:
8:38 p.m. 348 Calhoun Lane. Alarm.
11:13 p.m. Buffalo Trail Road and Molt Road. Vehicle fire.
11:16 p.m. 2323 32nd St. W. Service assist.
Friday:
5:43 a.m. 7570 Entryway Drive. Alarm.
7:18 a.m. 2912 Third Ave. N. Service assist.
8:30 a.m. 13th Street West and Grand Avenue. Accident with injuries.
10:34 a.m. 550 Highway 87 E. Service assist.
11:23 a.m. Rimrock Road and 46th Street West. Accident with injuries.
8:45 p.m. 2330 Ave. C. Carbon monoxide.
10:23 p.m. 5031 Leawood Drive. Alarm.
10:46 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
Saturday:
1:06 a.m. 8530 Longmeadow Drive. Accident with injuries.
6:04 a.m. Oakmont Road and Lakehills Drive. Accident with injuries.
7 a.m. Shepherd Acton Road and Twelve Mile Road, Shepherd. Utilities.
11:32 a.m. Dover Road and Highway 312. Grass fire.
11:47 a.m. 1633 Main St. Alarm.
12:42 p.m. Bitterrroot Drive and Empire Drive. Utilities.
2:16 p.m. 2300 Lake Elmo Drive. Rescue.
5:37 p.m. Highway 87 East and Pryor Road. Accident with injuries.
8:25 p.m. 2008 Ida St. Alarm.
9:12 p.m. 107 N. Broadway. Service assist.
9:35 p.m. 109 N. Broadway. Alarm.
9:40 p.m. 107 N. Broadway. Structure fire.
10:18 p.m. 29 Walnut Grove Drive. Service assist.
10:34 p.m. 240 S. Eighth St. Hazardous materials.
10:38 p.m. 302 Jackson St. Service assist.
Sunday:
12:10 p.m. 235 Third St. N., Huntley. Alarm.
12:59 p.m. 429 N. 33rd St. Alarm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!