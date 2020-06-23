Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:

8:38 p.m. 348 Calhoun Lane. Alarm.

11:13 p.m. Buffalo Trail Road and Molt Road. Vehicle fire.

11:16 p.m. 2323 32nd St. W. Service assist.

Friday:

5:43 a.m. 7570 Entryway Drive. Alarm.

7:18 a.m. 2912 Third Ave. N. Service assist.

8:30 a.m. 13th Street West and Grand Avenue. Accident with injuries.

10:34 a.m. 550 Highway 87 E. Service assist.

11:23 a.m. Rimrock Road and 46th Street West. Accident with injuries.

8:45 p.m. 2330 Ave. C. Carbon monoxide.

10:23 p.m. 5031 Leawood Drive. Alarm.

10:46 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

Saturday:

1:06 a.m. 8530 Longmeadow Drive. Accident with injuries.

6:04 a.m. Oakmont Road and Lakehills Drive. Accident with injuries.

7 a.m. Shepherd Acton Road and Twelve Mile Road, Shepherd. Utilities.

11:32 a.m. Dover Road and Highway 312. Grass fire.

11:47 a.m. 1633 Main St. Alarm.

12:42 p.m. Bitterrroot Drive and Empire Drive. Utilities.

2:16 p.m. 2300 Lake Elmo Drive. Rescue.

5:37 p.m. Highway 87 East and Pryor Road. Accident with injuries.

8:25 p.m. 2008 Ida St. Alarm.

9:12 p.m. 107 N. Broadway. Service assist.

9:35 p.m. 109 N. Broadway. Alarm.

9:40 p.m. 107 N. Broadway. Structure fire.

10:18 p.m. 29 Walnut Grove Drive. Service assist.

10:34 p.m. 240 S. Eighth St. Hazardous materials.

10:38 p.m. 302 Jackson St. Service assist.

Sunday:

12:10 p.m. 235 Third St. N., Huntley. Alarm.

12:59 p.m. 429 N. 33rd St. Alarm.

