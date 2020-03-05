Fire calls around Billings

City:
10:20 p.m. Monday — Cottonwood Creek road and Price Hill Road, Laurel. Accident with injuries.
4:28 a.m. Tuesday — 6 Bridlewood Drive. Carbon monoxide.
7:17 a.m. Tuesday — Huntley. Accident with injuries.
9 a.m. Tuesday — 21 Mile Road and Highway 87 North, Shepherd. Grass fire.
10:16 a.m. Tuesday — 2607 Highway 3. Utilities.
10:43 a.m. Tuesday — 109 S. 29th St. Utilities.
11:09 a.m. Tuesday — Hillcrest Road and Blue Creek Road. Grass fire.
1:14 p.m. Tuesday — Highway 87 East and Pryor Road. Utilities.
3:22 p.m. Tuesday — 12704 Scotson Lane, Molt. Grass fire.