Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

10:20 p.m. Monday — Cottonwood Creek road and Price Hill Road, Laurel. Accident with injuries.

4:28 a.m. Tuesday — 6 Bridlewood Drive. Carbon monoxide.

7:17 a.m. Tuesday — Huntley. Accident with injuries.

9 a.m. Tuesday — 21 Mile Road and Highway 87 North, Shepherd. Grass fire.

10:16 a.m. Tuesday — 2607 Highway 3. Utilities.

10:43 a.m. Tuesday — 109 S. 29th St. Utilities.

11:09 a.m. Tuesday — Hillcrest Road and Blue Creek Road. Grass fire.

1:14 p.m. Tuesday — Highway 87 East and Pryor Road. Utilities.

3:22 p.m. Tuesday — 12704 Scotson Lane, Molt. Grass fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News