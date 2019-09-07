{{featured_button_text}}

9:44 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 3011 First Ave. N. Trash/Dumpster fire.

1:16 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1440 Nutter Blvd. Alarm.

1:33 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 640 Black Diamond Road. Carbon monoxide.

4:52 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 3044 Lloyd Mangrum Lane. Structure fire.

5:46 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1442 Blackfoot Street. Alarm.

