9:44 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 3011 First Ave. N. Trash/Dumpster fire.
1:16 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1440 Nutter Blvd. Alarm.
1:33 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 640 Black Diamond Road. Carbon monoxide.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
4:52 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 3044 Lloyd Mangrum Lane. Structure fire.
5:46 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1442 Blackfoot Street. Alarm.
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!