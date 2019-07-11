7:24 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1541 Oxbow Circle. Trash/Dumpster fire.
7:56 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Third Avenue South and South 32nd Street. Alarm.
2:05 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 3312 Broadwater Ave. Carbon monoxide.
8:43 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 119 Clark Ave. Alarm.
9:38 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 15 N. 22nd St. Trash/Dumpster fire.
