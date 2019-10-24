6:21 p.m. Monday (City) — 2455 Cascade Ave. Alarm.
7:06 p.m. Monday (City) — 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.
7:49 p.m. Monday (City) — 2039 Eastridge Drive. Alarm.
2:40 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 833 Wyoming Ave. Structure fire.
7:11 a.m. Tuesday (City) — Highway 312 and North Fifth Road, Huntley. Structure fire.
7:40 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 1440 Nutter Blvd. Accident with injuries.
8:03 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 115 N. 24th St. Service assist.
8:23 a.m. Tuesday (City) — First Avenue North and North Ninth Street. Accident with injuries.
8:46 a.m. Tuesday (City) — King Avenue West and South 20th Street West. Accident with injuries.
9:02 a.m. Tuesday (City) — Fifth Avenue South and South 27th Street. Service assist.
10:33 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 513 Hilltop Road. Accident with injuries.
11:45 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 2315 Sixth Ave. N. Structure fire.
12:55 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1018 N. 30th St. Accident with injuries.
1:07 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 2022 Burnstead Drive. Alarm.
2:46 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Black Otter Trail and Sixth Avenue bypass. Grass fire.
4:03 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Broadwater Avenue and Eighth Street West. Accident with injuries.