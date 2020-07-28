Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:
6:40 p.m. 2720 Beartooth Drive. Grass fire.
8:27 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
9:36 p.m. Burlington Avenue and First Street West. Utilities.
11:19 p.m. Highway 3 and Shorey Road. Grass fire.
Friday:
3:29 a.m. 331 Bohl Ave. Carbon monoxide.
8:46 a.m. 2324 Overland Ave. Hazardous materials.
2:24 p.m. 404 N. 31st St. Alarm.
10:17 p.m. 1415 Yellowstone River Road. Alarm.
Saturday:
10:24 a.m. Wicks Lane and Main Street. Accident with injuries.
7:05 p.m. 835 Siesta Ave. Alarm.
8:24 p.m. 4201 Duck Creek Road. Rescue.
8:49 p.m. 5140 Coneflower Ave. Service assist.
9:53 p.m. 3040 Central Ave. Service assist.
10:53 p.m. Flathead Street and Crow Lane. Grass fire.
Sunday:
6:50 a.m. 1660 Country Manor Blvd. Alarm.
10:38 a.m. Crooked Creek Road and Highway 87 North, Shepherd. Grass fire.
12:58 p.m. 2041 Hillner Lane. Accident with injuries.
1:38 p.m. Park City. Service assist.
4:11 p.m. 1510 Industrial Ave. Alarm.
4:22 p.m. Main Street and Crow Lane. Accident with injuries.
5:32 p.m. 27 N. 27th St. Service assist.
