Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:

6:40 p.m. 2720 Beartooth Drive. Grass fire.

8:27 p.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

9:36 p.m. Burlington Avenue and First Street West. Utilities.

11:19 p.m. Highway 3 and Shorey Road. Grass fire.

Friday:

3:29 a.m. 331 Bohl Ave. Carbon monoxide.

8:46 a.m. 2324 Overland Ave. Hazardous materials.

2:24 p.m. 404 N. 31st St. Alarm.

10:17 p.m. 1415 Yellowstone River Road. Alarm.

Saturday:

10:24 a.m. Wicks Lane and Main Street. Accident with injuries.

7:05 p.m. 835 Siesta Ave. Alarm.

8:24 p.m. 4201 Duck Creek Road. Rescue.

8:49 p.m. 5140 Coneflower Ave. Service assist.

9:53 p.m. 3040 Central Ave. Service assist.

10:53 p.m. Flathead Street and Crow Lane. Grass fire.

Sunday:

6:50 a.m. 1660 Country Manor Blvd. Alarm.

10:38 a.m. Crooked Creek Road and Highway 87 North, Shepherd. Grass fire.

12:58 p.m. 2041 Hillner Lane. Accident with injuries.

1:38 p.m. Park City. Service assist.

4:11 p.m. 1510 Industrial Ave. Alarm.

4:22 p.m. Main Street and Crow Lane. Accident with injuries.

5:32 p.m. 27 N. 27th St. Service assist.

