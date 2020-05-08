Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

7:31 p.m. Monday — 8001 S. Billings Blvd. Grass fire.

1:38 a.m. Tuesday — 3377 Lower Canal Road. Alarm.

7 a.m. Tuesday — 2626 Lillian Ave. Alarm.

8:15 a.m. Tuesday — 4040 Parkhill Drive. Alarm.

8:58 a.m. Tuesday — 2958 Upper Highwood Drive. Carbon monoxide.

10:40 a.m. Tuesday — 1400 S. 24th St. W. Grass fire.

12:37 p.m. Tuesday — 801 N. 29th St. Alarm.

1:17 p.m. Tuesday — 1215 Fifth St. W. Service assist.

2:40 p.m. Tuesday — Second Avenue North and North 18th Street. Utilities.

