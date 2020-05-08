Fire calls around Billings

City:
7:31 p.m. Monday — 8001 S. Billings Blvd. Grass fire.
1:38 a.m. Tuesday — 3377 Lower Canal Road. Alarm.
7 a.m. Tuesday — 2626 Lillian Ave. Alarm.
8:15 a.m. Tuesday — 4040 Parkhill Drive. Alarm.
8:58 a.m. Tuesday — 2958 Upper Highwood Drive. Carbon monoxide.
10:40 a.m. Tuesday — 1400 S. 24th St. W. Grass fire.
12:37 p.m. Tuesday — 801 N. 29th St. Alarm.
1:17 p.m. Tuesday — 1215 Fifth St. W. Service assist.
2:40 p.m. Tuesday — Second Avenue North and North 18th Street. Utilities.
