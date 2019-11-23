{{featured_button_text}}

7:06 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 16th Street West and Cook Avenue. Trash/Dumpster fire.

5:07 a.m. Thursday (City) — 300 S. 24th St. W. Alarm.

7:43 a.m. Thursday (City) — 221 29th St. W. Alarm.

9:55 a.m. Thursday (City) — 611 Hilltop Road. Alarm.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

10:36 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1500 University Drive. Alarm.

2:49 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2419 11th Ave. N. Structure fire.

3:24 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.

4:50 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2999 Old Hardin Road. Alarm.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags