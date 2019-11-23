7:06 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 16th Street West and Cook Avenue. Trash/Dumpster fire.
5:07 a.m. Thursday (City) — 300 S. 24th St. W. Alarm.
7:43 a.m. Thursday (City) — 221 29th St. W. Alarm.
9:55 a.m. Thursday (City) — 611 Hilltop Road. Alarm.
10:36 a.m. Thursday (City) — 1500 University Drive. Alarm.
2:49 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2419 11th Ave. N. Structure fire.
3:24 p.m. Thursday (City) — 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.
4:50 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2999 Old Hardin Road. Alarm.