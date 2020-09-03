 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

Monday:

7:07 p.m. 1520 West Ln. Service Assist.

9:04 p.m. 830 Anchor Ave. Alarm.

9:15 p.m. 316 N. 25th St. Alarm.

Tuesday:

1:08 a.m. Minnesota Ave. at 1st Ave. S. Rescue.

7:59 a.m. 4th Ave N. at N. 19th St. HazMat investigation.

9:00 a.m. 21 Mile Rd. at Hwy 87 N., Shepherd. Grass fire.

10:12 a.m. 1511 Poly Dr. Structure fire.

10:59 a.m. 1235 Rimrock Rd. Utilities

12:28 p.m. 2850 Old Hardin Rd. Alarm.

1:11 p.m. S. 38th St. W. at Monad Rd. Service Assist.

1:56 p.m. 2510 38th St. W. Alarm.

3:31 p.m. 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

4:40 p.m. 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

