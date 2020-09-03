Fire calls around Billings

City:
Monday:
7:07 p.m. 1520 West Ln. Service Assist.
9:04 p.m. 830 Anchor Ave. Alarm.
9:15 p.m. 316 N. 25th St. Alarm.
Tuesday:
1:08 a.m. Minnesota Ave. at 1st Ave. S. Rescue.
7:59 a.m. 4th Ave N. at N. 19th St. HazMat investigation.
9:00 a.m. 21 Mile Rd. at Hwy 87 N., Shepherd. Grass fire.
10:12 a.m. 1511 Poly Dr. Structure fire.
10:59 a.m. 1235 Rimrock Rd. Utilities
12:28 p.m. 2850 Old Hardin Rd. Alarm.
1:11 p.m. S. 38th St. W. at Monad Rd. Service Assist.
1:56 p.m. 2510 38th St. W. Alarm.
3:31 p.m. 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.
4:40 p.m. 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!