Fire calls around Billings

7:09 p.m. Thursday — Central Avenue and 15th Street West. Accident with injuries.

7:20 a.m. Friday — Eighth Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Accident with injuries.

7:44 a.m. Friday — South 27th Street and Third Avenue South. Accident with injuries.

9:28 a.m. Friday — 1125 Custer Ave. Structure fire.

12:28 p.m. Friday — 1919 Stony Meadow Lane. Structure fire.

12:31 p.m. Friday — 3278 Tahoe Drive. Carbon monoxide.

1:53 p.m. Friday — Phyllis Lane and South 24th Street West. Accident with injuries.

2:34 p.m. Friday — 138 Prickett Lane. Vehicle fire.

10:03 p.m. Friday — 1703 Clubhouse Way. Carbon monoxide.

1:14 a.m. Saturday — 8714 Pryor Road. Accident with injuries.

10:39 a.m. Saturday — First Avenue North and North 23rd Street. Accident with injuries.

12:19 p.m. Saturday — Monad Road and South 24th Street West. Accident with injuries.

2:16 p.m. Saturday — 4576 Hill Road. Utilities.

3:01 p.m. Saturday — 3412 Fifth Ave. S. Utilities.

6:30 p.m. Saturday — 307 S. Billings Blvd. Alarm.

9:04 p.m. Saturday — Tigard Avenue and Tillamack Street. Structure fire.

3:51 p.m. Sunday — 115 N. 24th St. Alarm.

4:06 p.m. Sunday — 6428 S. Frontage Road. Utilities.

4:11 p.m. Sunday — 5353 Midland Road. Alarm.

5:07 p.m. Sunday — Grand Avenue and 56th Street West. Grass fire.

5:16 p.m. Sunday — 305 19th St. W. Trash/Dumpster fire.

