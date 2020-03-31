Fire calls around Billings

7:09 p.m. Thursday — Central Avenue and 15th Street West. Accident with injuries.
7:20 a.m. Friday — Eighth Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Accident with injuries.
7:44 a.m. Friday — South 27th Street and Third Avenue South. Accident with injuries.
9:28 a.m. Friday — 1125 Custer Ave. Structure fire.
12:28 p.m. Friday — 1919 Stony Meadow Lane. Structure fire.
12:31 p.m. Friday — 3278 Tahoe Drive. Carbon monoxide.
1:53 p.m. Friday — Phyllis Lane and South 24th Street West. Accident with injuries.
2:34 p.m. Friday — 138 Prickett Lane. Vehicle fire.
10:03 p.m. Friday — 1703 Clubhouse Way. Carbon monoxide.
1:14 a.m. Saturday — 8714 Pryor Road. Accident with injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
10:39 a.m. Saturday — First Avenue North and North 23rd Street. Accident with injuries.
12:19 p.m. Saturday — Monad Road and South 24th Street West. Accident with injuries.
2:16 p.m. Saturday — 4576 Hill Road. Utilities.
3:01 p.m. Saturday — 3412 Fifth Ave. S. Utilities.
6:30 p.m. Saturday — 307 S. Billings Blvd. Alarm.
9:04 p.m. Saturday — Tigard Avenue and Tillamack Street. Structure fire.
3:51 p.m. Sunday — 115 N. 24th St. Alarm.
4:06 p.m. Sunday — 6428 S. Frontage Road. Utilities.
4:11 p.m. Sunday — 5353 Midland Road. Alarm.
5:07 p.m. Sunday — Grand Avenue and 56th Street West. Grass fire.
5:16 p.m. Sunday — 305 19th St. W. Trash/Dumpster fire.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!