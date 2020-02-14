Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

9:13 p.m. Tuesday — 1890 Woody Drive. Service assist.

10:40 p.m. Tuesday — Seventh Street West and Miles Avenue. Service assist.

2:47 a.m. Wednesday — Broadwater Avenue and Glen Drive. Vehicle fire.

10:57 a.m. Wednesday — St. Johns Avenue and 24th Street West. Accident with injuries.

11:32 a.m. Wednesday — 5025 Cherokee Trail. Utilities.

1:33 p.m. Wednesday — 17th Street West and Village Lane. Accident with injuries.

3:44 p.m. Wednesday — Wicks Lane and Bench Boulevard. Accident with injuries.

4:19 p.m. Wednesday — 1125 Wicks Lane. Alarm.

5:57 p.m. Wednesday — Broadview. Structure fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News