Fire calls around Billings

City:
9:13 p.m. Tuesday — 1890 Woody Drive. Service assist.
10:40 p.m. Tuesday — Seventh Street West and Miles Avenue. Service assist.
2:47 a.m. Wednesday — Broadwater Avenue and Glen Drive. Vehicle fire.
10:57 a.m. Wednesday — St. Johns Avenue and 24th Street West. Accident with injuries.
11:32 a.m. Wednesday — 5025 Cherokee Trail. Utilities.
1:33 p.m. Wednesday — 17th Street West and Village Lane. Accident with injuries.
3:44 p.m. Wednesday — Wicks Lane and Bench Boulevard. Accident with injuries.
4:19 p.m. Wednesday — 1125 Wicks Lane. Alarm.
5:57 p.m. Wednesday — Broadview. Structure fire.