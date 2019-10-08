6:45 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
7:39 a.m. Friday (City) — 3772 Marathon Drive. Alarm.
12:06 p.m. Friday (City) — 530 Bench Blvd. Utilities.
1:45 p.m. Friday (City) — Eldorado Drive and Regal Street. Vehicle fire.
2:18 p.m. Friday (City) — 706 Daniel St. Alarm.
4:41 p.m. Friday (City) — 2601 Minnesota Ave. Alarm.
6:05 p.m. Friday (City) — 1411 Strawberry Ave. Alarm.
7:16 p.m. Friday (City) — 3016 Sixth Ave. S. Service assist.
7:44 p.m. Friday (City) — 27 N. 27th St. Service assist.
7:58 p.m. Friday (City) — 1222 Crist Drive. Alarm.
8:49 p.m. Friday (City) — Lewis Avenue and 19th Street West. Accident with injuries.
2:18 a.m. Saturday (City) — 2460 C H Wagner Drive. Carbon monoxide.
4:28 a.m. Saturday (City) — 5948 Rimrock Road. Accident with injuries.
8:27 a.m. Saturday (City) — Johnson Lane, exit 455 ramp. Accident with injuries.
9:47 a.m. Saturday (City) — Assist Huntley Fire Department.
5:34 p.m. Saturday (City) — South 27th Street and First Avenue South. Accident with injuries.
6:13 p.m. Saturday (City) — 6345 Peace Pipe Drive. Service assist.
8:07 p.m. Saturday (City) — 2609 Phyllis Lane. Trash/Dumpster fire.
9:04 p.m. Saturday (City) — First Avenue South and South 27th Street. Accident with injuries.
11:48 p.m. Saturday (City) — 3605 Hesper Road. Alarm.
1:03 a.m. Sunday (City) — North 21st Street and Sixth Avenue North. Trash/Dumpster fire.
2:06 a.m. Sunday (City) — First Avenue West, Lavina. Service assist.
9:02 a.m. Sunday (City) — 1928 Mullowney Lane. Accident with injuries.
5:20 p.m. Sunday (City) — Central Avenue and 14th Street West. Accident with injuries.