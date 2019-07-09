{{featured_button_text}}

6:25 p.m. Thursday (City) — 6610 Arab Place, Shepherd. Structure fire.

7:13 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2290 King Ave. W. Service assist.

7:25 p.m. Thursday (City) — 1661 Jute St. Service assist.

7:58 p.m. Thursday (City) — 331 Bohl Ave. Carbon monoxide.

12:04 a.m. Friday (City) — North 17th Street and Eighth Avenue North. Alarm.

12:09 a.m. Friday (City) — 2209 First Ave. N. Trash/Dumpster fire.

12:25 a.m. Friday (City) — 3700 Madison Ave. Grass fire.

7:22 a.m. Friday (City) — 54th Street West and Lloyd Mangrum Lane. Trash/Dumpster fire.

9:27 a.m. Friday (City) — 322 Grand Ave. Service assist.

1:46 p.m. Friday (City) — 1724 Lampman Drive. Utilities.

3:53 p.m. Friday (City) — 3434 Hwy. 3. Structure fire.

7:24 p.m. Friday (City) — 2103 Brentwood Lane. Utilities.

8:02 p.m. Friday (City) — 260 Stewart Park Road. Service assist.

2:50 a.m. Saturday (City) — 1905 Scarlet Sage Lane, Laurel. Service assist.

10:38 a.m. Saturday (City) — 242 E. Airport Road. Alarm.

4:01 p.m. Saturday (City) — 819 S. 32nd St. Service assist.

5:28 p.m. Saturday (City) — 2611 Ninth Ave. N. Service assist.

7:20 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1325 Main St. Service assist.

9:31 p.m. Saturday (City) — Grand Avenue and 66th Street West. Utilities.

9:49 p.m. Saturday (City) — 430 Cole St. Alarm.

11:34 p.m. Saturday (City) — 243 Windsor Circle S. Vehicle fire.

3:26 a.m. Sunday (City) — 2048 Beverly Hill Blvd. Vehicle fire.

Noon Sunday (City) — 2611 Ninth Ave. N. Service assist.

12:18 p.m. Sunday (City) — 746 Yellowstone Ave. Utilities.

1:16 p.m. Sunday (City) — Lewis Avenue and 15th Street West. Utilities.

3:01 p.m. Sunday (City) — 11050 Thompson Circle, Molt. Alarm.

3:46 p.m. Sunday (City) — 46 Adams St. Carbon monoxide.

4:14 p.m. Sunday (City) — Osprey Falls Circle and Diamond Falls Road. Trash/Dumpster fire.

5:23 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1510 Industrial Ave. Alarm.

