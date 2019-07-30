{{featured_button_text}}

6:34 p.m. Thursday (City) — King Avenue West and South 80th Street. Utilities.

10:46 p.m. Thursday (City) — Scandia Road and Shepherd Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.

1:19 a.m. Friday (City) — 501 S. 44th St. W., Building 1. Alarm.

2:55 a.m. Friday (City) — 620 Yellowstone Ave. Structure fire.

6:10 a.m. Friday (City) — 410 Bernard St. Hazardous materials.

7:57 a.m. Friday (City) — 5110 Southgate Drive. Alarm.

11:34 a.m. Friday (City) — 2026 Overland Ave. Alarm.

4:07 p.m. Friday (City) — 1609 Stirrup Road. Alarm.

6:38 p.m. Friday (City) — 2133 King Ave. W. Utilities.

7:06 p.m. Friday (City) — Central Avenue and Stewart Park Road. Accident with injuries.

7:44 p.m. Friday (City) — 3011 Sixth Ave. S. Alarm.

10:39 p.m. Friday (City) — 2757 Phyllis Circle S. Trash/Dumpster fire.

1:59 a.m. Saturday (City) — 725 N. 25th St. Service assist.

7:54 a.m. Saturday (City) — 1807 24th St. W. Alarm.

8:21 a.m. Saturday (City) — 934 Hwy. 87 E. Service assist.

12:37 p.m. Saturday (City) — South 24th Street West and Mall Drive. Accident with injuries.

3:18 p.m. Saturday (City) — 2313 Fox Drive. Service assist.

5:38 p.m. Saturday (City) — 3745 Canal Road, Pompeys Pillar. Carbon monoxide.

5:48 p.m. Saturday (City) — 2272 Division St., Ballantine. Accident with injuries.

7:01 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1120 Lincoln Lane. Carbon monoxide.

10:49 p.m. Saturday (City) — Highway 3 and Shorey Road. Service assist.

11:01 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1138 Wren St. Grass fire.

1:35 a.m. Sunday (City) — 1322 Wicks Lane. Alarm.

2:01 a.m. Sunday (City) — Second Avenue South and South 29th Street. Trash/Dumpster fire.

9:38 a.m. Sunday (City) — 2907 Hwy. 87 N. Grass fire.

11:57 a.m. Sunday (City) — 220 N. 27th St. Service assist.

12:48 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1920 Wyndstone Way. Alarm.

2:34 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1649 Main St. Hazardous materials.

2:53 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1215 Mary St. Grass fire.

3:11 p.m. Sunday (City) — 3165 King Ave. E. Service assist.

3:29 p.m. Sunday (City) — 706 Daniel St. Alarm.

4:24 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1240 S. 29th St. W. Alarm.

5:07 p.m. Sunday (City) — 5720 S. Frontage Road. Grass fire.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags