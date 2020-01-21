{{featured_button_text}}

City:

7:57 p.m. Thursday — 3537 St. Johns Ave. Structure fire.

9:59 p.m. Thursday — 720 S. 33rd St. Structure fire.

12:50 a.m. Friday — 120 N. 24th St. Structure fire.

1:42 a.m. Friday — 1961 Pryor Lane. Carbon monoxide.

8:34 a.m. Friday — 3028 S. 53rd St. W. Service assist.

1:01 p.m. Friday — 3106 Brayton St. Structure fire.

7:08 p.m. Friday — 703 Miles Ave. Service assist.

8:57 p.m. Friday — 2244 Grand Ave. Service assist.

10:22 p.m. Friday — 945 Poly Drive. Structure fire.

7:01 a.m. Saturday — 1145 Thrush St. Service assist.

8:16 a.m. Saturday — 2701 Highway 312. Grass fire.

9:46 a.m. Saturday — 2620 Sixth Ave. N. Carbon monoxide.

9:56 a.m. Saturday — 5110 Southgate Drive. Alarm.

10:08 a.m. Saturday — 6040 Farmstead Ave. Grass fire.

10:45 a.m. Saturday — 2525 King Ave. W. Structure fire.

11:08 a.m. Saturday — 2110 24th St. W. Carbon monoxide.

12:21 p.m. Saturday — 5110 Southgate Drive. Alarm.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

3:39 p.m. Saturday — 7715 Twelve Mile Road. Grass fire.

7:32 p.m. Saturday — 1702 Dickie Road. Service assist.

7:59 p.m. Saturday — 1435 Naples St. Service assist.

9:54 p.m. Saturday — 930 N. 23rd St. Service assist.

10:55 p.m. Saturday — 1415 Yellowstone River Road. Alarm.

8:46 a.m. Sunday — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

11:59 a.m. Sunday — 326 Westchester Square S. Structure fire.

1:49 p.m. Sunday — 3431 Ember Lane. Alarm.

2:52 p.m. Sunday — 2021 24th St. W. Structure fire.

2:54 p.m. Sunday — 328 Monroe St. Structure fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags