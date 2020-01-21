City:
7:57 p.m. Thursday — 3537 St. Johns Ave. Structure fire.
9:59 p.m. Thursday — 720 S. 33rd St. Structure fire.
12:50 a.m. Friday — 120 N. 24th St. Structure fire.
1:42 a.m. Friday — 1961 Pryor Lane. Carbon monoxide.
8:34 a.m. Friday — 3028 S. 53rd St. W. Service assist.
1:01 p.m. Friday — 3106 Brayton St. Structure fire.
7:08 p.m. Friday — 703 Miles Ave. Service assist.
8:57 p.m. Friday — 2244 Grand Ave. Service assist.
10:22 p.m. Friday — 945 Poly Drive. Structure fire.
7:01 a.m. Saturday — 1145 Thrush St. Service assist.
8:16 a.m. Saturday — 2701 Highway 312. Grass fire.
9:46 a.m. Saturday — 2620 Sixth Ave. N. Carbon monoxide.
9:56 a.m. Saturday — 5110 Southgate Drive. Alarm.
10:08 a.m. Saturday — 6040 Farmstead Ave. Grass fire.
10:45 a.m. Saturday — 2525 King Ave. W. Structure fire.
11:08 a.m. Saturday — 2110 24th St. W. Carbon monoxide.
12:21 p.m. Saturday — 5110 Southgate Drive. Alarm.
3:39 p.m. Saturday — 7715 Twelve Mile Road. Grass fire.
7:32 p.m. Saturday — 1702 Dickie Road. Service assist.
7:59 p.m. Saturday — 1435 Naples St. Service assist.
9:54 p.m. Saturday — 930 N. 23rd St. Service assist.
10:55 p.m. Saturday — 1415 Yellowstone River Road. Alarm.
8:46 a.m. Sunday — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
11:59 a.m. Sunday — 326 Westchester Square S. Structure fire.
1:49 p.m. Sunday — 3431 Ember Lane. Alarm.
2:52 p.m. Sunday — 2021 24th St. W. Structure fire.
2:54 p.m. Sunday — 328 Monroe St. Structure fire.