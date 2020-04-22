Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

7:13 p.m. Sunday — 7102 S. Billings Blvd. Rescue.

7:33 p.m. Sunday — 600 S. 27th St. Alarm.

8:36 p.m. Sunday — 10 Meadowbrook Drive. Hazardous materials.

3:42 a.m. Monday — 3020 Seventh Ave. N. Alarm.

6:54 a.m. Monday — 670 Main St. Alarm.

8:57 a.m. Monday — 2309 Avenue C. Service assist.

9:50 a.m. Monday — 2931 Rod and Gun Club Road. Alert 1.

12:23 p.m. Monday — Bundy Road and Scothern Road, Worden. Fire law enforcement.

2:50 p.m. Monday — Pryor Road and Blue Creek Road. Grass fire.

3:42 p.m. Monday — 2931 Rod and Gun Club Road. Grass fire.

5:50 p.m. Monday — 4907 Southgate Drive. Trash/Dumpster fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News