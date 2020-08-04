You have permission to edit this article.
Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:

6:09 p.m. 4242 Bennett Ave. Service assist.

9:49 p.m. 240 Jim St. Service assist.

11:18 p.m. 2425 Gabel Road. Alarm.

Friday:

9:30 a.m. 3901 Towhee Lane. Service assist.

9:49 a.m. 92 W. Antelope Trail. Structure fire.

3:35 p.m. 4040 Parkhill Drive. Alarm.

5:04 p.m. 24th Street West and Central Avenue. Utilities.

7:57 p.m. Main Street and Fourth Avenue North. Utilities.

Saturday:

1:38 a.m. 801 N. 16th St. Utilities.

2:35 a.m. 3434 Highway 3. Grass fire.

7:47 a.m. 2784 King Ave. W. Alarm.

7:49 a.m. 5360 Southgate Drive. Alarm.

8:50 a.m. 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.

8:58 a.m. 3020 State Ave. Alarm.

12:48 p.m. Mullowney Lane and Elysian Road. Utilities.

5:43 p.m. 4910 Southgate Drive. Service assist.

8:10 p.m. 213 S. 28th St. Alarm.

11:27 p.m. 427 St. Johns Ave. Alarm.

Sunday:

2:22 a.m. 3729 Apache Trail. Grass fire.

12:18 p.m. Central Avenue and Shiloh Road. Grass fire.

12:51 p.m. 118 N. 24th St. Utilities.

2:06 p.m. 2202 Second Ave. N. Utilities.

2:21 p.m. 1430 Highway 87 E. Alarm.

4:28 p.m. 709 Parkhill Drive. Structure fire.

