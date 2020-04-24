Fire calls around Billings

City:
6:24 p.m. Monday — 452 Orchard Lane.
9:17 p.m. Monday — 8455 Highway 3, Acton. Grass fire.
12:51 p.m. Tuesday — Squaw Creek Road and Pryor Creek Road, Huntley. Grass fire.
2:47 p.m. Tuesday — Keller Road and Fritz Road, Laurel. Grass fire.
4:33 p.m. Tuesday — 1800 Minnesota Ave. Service assist.
5:26 p.m. Tuesday — 2525 King Ave. W. Vehicle fire.
9:27 p.m. Tuesday — 8215 Beas Lane, Shepherd. Service assist.
4:07 p.m. Wednesday — 6334 Golden Eagle Way. Service assist.
