Fire calls around Billings

6:24 p.m. Monday — 452 Orchard Lane.

9:17 p.m. Monday — 8455 Highway 3, Acton. Grass fire.

12:51 p.m. Tuesday — Squaw Creek Road and Pryor Creek Road, Huntley. Grass fire.

2:47 p.m. Tuesday — Keller Road and Fritz Road, Laurel. Grass fire.

4:33 p.m. Tuesday — 1800 Minnesota Ave. Service assist.

5:26 p.m. Tuesday — 2525 King Ave. W. Vehicle fire.

9:27 p.m. Tuesday — 8215 Beas Lane, Shepherd. Service assist.

4:07 p.m. Wednesday — 6334 Golden Eagle Way. Service assist.

